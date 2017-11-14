Gay Obama Fundraiser, Ambassador Launches Congressional Bid

A gay Democrat who served President Obama as a fundraiser for his presidential campaigns and U.S. ambassador to Denmark has a launched a campaign to run for Congress.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.