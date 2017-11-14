Gay Obama Fundraiser, Ambassador Launches Congressional Bid

By Kassidy Tarala November 14, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News

A gay Democrat who served President Obama as a fundraiser for his presidential campaigns and U.S. ambassador to Denmark has a launched a campaign to run for Congress.

Read full story from Washington Blade.

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!