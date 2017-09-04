Gay Couple Left Speechless After ‘Lesbians’ Is Written On Their Bar Bill

By Linda September 4, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

GayStarNews reports that a same-sex couple was left ‘speechless’ after a barman wrote ‘lesbians’ on their drinks bill.

Read the full story from GayStarNews 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!