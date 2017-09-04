GayStarNews reports that a same-sex couple was left ‘speechless’ after a barman wrote ‘lesbians’ on their drinks bill.
Gay Couple Left Speechless After ‘Lesbians’ Is Written On Their Bar Bill
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
GayStarNews reports that a same-sex couple was left ‘speechless’ after a barman wrote ‘lesbians’ on their drinks bill.
©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.