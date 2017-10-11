Gay Coffee Shop Owner Blasts Anti-Abortion Activists in Viral Video

By Kassidy Tarala October 11, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News

The openly gay co-owner of a Seattle coffee shop is feeling the heat after a video of him asking a group of anti-abortion activists to leave his establishment surfaced last week.

Read full story from Huffington Post.

 

 

