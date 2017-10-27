Gay Clubs Raided In Belarus, Patrons Detained By Police

By Linda October 27, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

NewNowNext reports that two nightclubs popular with LGBT patrons were raided in Belarus, where police harassed and detained numerous patrons.

Read the full story at NewNowNext 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!