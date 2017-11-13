Gay and Bisexual Men at Higher Risk of Hepatitis A in L.A. County as Outbreak Grows

By Kassidy Tarala November 13, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News

California health officials have stepped up their hepatitis A prevention efforts in recent days as new fronts emerge in the battle against the state’s massive outbreak.

Read full article from Los Angeles Times.

Be Sociable, Share!
Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!