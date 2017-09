The Pioneer Press reports that when Rick Stafford was elected chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party in 1993, he made history as the first openly gay chairman of any major political party in the nation.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.