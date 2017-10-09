For the First Time Ever, LGBT Pride Flag Will Fly on Federal Land

By Kassidy Tarala October 9, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News

It’s a rainbow-colored triumph whose meaning is compounded by the shadow President Donald Trump’s administration has cast over LGBT rights.

Read full story from Newsweek.

 

