This coming week, Student Government, in partnership with multiple academic departments, will press play on the GlobaLGBTQ+ Film Festival, a foreign film festival showcasing the LGBT community and issues around the world.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.