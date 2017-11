Boston.com reports that the former Vermont auditor of accounts and state senator credited as the first openly gay lawmaker in the country elected to statewide office has died.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.