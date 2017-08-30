Chile Leader Sends Gay Marriage Bill To Congress

By Linda August 30, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

The BBC reports that Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has signed a bill that would legalise same-sex marriage, and sent it to congress for debate.

