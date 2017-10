A recent court ruling has opened a fierce debate in Brazil about the use of controversial practices to make people become heterosexual. Last month, a Brazilian federal judge decided psychologists could perform “conversion therapy,” a widely discredited practice meant to change a person’s sexual orientation.



