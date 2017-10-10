BigGayNews for Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Indonesia Police Arrest 51 at ‘Gay Party’
2 Gay Iraqi Soldiers Found Love Amid War. Then the Death Threats Started
Flag Football League Brings Annual ‘Gay Bowl’ to Boston Area
The Amazing, Secret LGBT Histories in BBC America’s ‘Queers’
