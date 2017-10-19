BigGayNews for Thursday, October 19, 2017

By Linda October 19, 2017

Today’s Top Headlines

Tajikistan Authorities Draw Up List Of Gay And Lesbian Citizens

Jewish Neo-Nazi Quits Movement And Comes Out As Gay

LGBT-Friendly Doctors Focus On Better Educating Gay Community

In Africa, LGBT Rights Activists Worry About Trump’s Impact

 

 

