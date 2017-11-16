BigGayNews for Thursday, November 16, 2017

By Linda November 16, 2017

Today’s Top Headlines

How The Killing Of A Gay Academic Changed Australia

Rights Group Urges China To Stop LGBT “Conversion” Therapy

Palm Springs Elects An All-LGBTQ City Council, Showing The Power Of Gay Politics

Australians Vote ‘Yes’ On Gay Marriage

 

 

