BigGayNews for Monday, October 2, 2017

By Andy Lien October 2, 2017

Today’s Top Headlines

Knox Schools Backtrack on Harassment Policy After LGBT Backlash

‘Will & Grace’ Has an Invisible New Cast Member: Trump

These 13 Countries Voted Against UN Ban of Death Penalty for Being Gay

Esera Tuaolo Earns a Spot with Team Blake on ‘The Voice’

 

 

 

