Bakersfield Bakery Owner Won’t Make Wedding Cakes For Gay Couples, Cites Religious Beliefs

By Linda August 31, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

The SF Gate reports that a Bakersfield bakery owner says she won’t make wedding cakes for two gay couples because it would conflict with her Christian beliefs.

Read the full story at the SF Gate 

One Response to Bakersfield Bakery Owner Won’t Make Wedding Cakes For Gay Couples, Cites Religious Beliefs

  1. Ralph says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Obviously, the bakery owner is in violation of her legal responsibility to accommodate the public without bias. This has nothing to do with Christianity, except using religion as a smokescreen for bias, hatred, and intimidation.

