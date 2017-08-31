The SF Gate reports that a Bakersfield bakery owner says she won’t make wedding cakes for two gay couples because it would conflict with her Christian beliefs.
Bakersfield Bakery Owner Won’t Make Wedding Cakes For Gay Couples, Cites Religious Beliefs
Obviously, the bakery owner is in violation of her legal responsibility to accommodate the public without bias. This has nothing to do with Christianity, except using religion as a smokescreen for bias, hatred, and intimidation.