The BBC reports that Brazilian activists and celebrities have condemned a court ruling that approves a “cure” for gay people.
Anger As Brazilian Judge Backs Anti-Gay ‘Therapy’
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
The BBC reports that Brazilian activists and celebrities have condemned a court ruling that approves a “cure” for gay people.
©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.