Adorable Gay Athlete Couple Profiled in Heartwarming New Docuseries

By Kassidy Tarala November 9, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News

Brad Neumann and Justin Rabon both attend University of Minnesota. They both run on the school’s track team. They both love Beyoncé. They’re both gay. And they’re both in love… with each other!

Read full article from Queerty.

 

