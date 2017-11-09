Adorable Gay Athlete Couple Profiled in Heartwarming New Docuseries

Brad Neumann and Justin Rabon both attend University of Minnesota. They both run on the school’s track team. They both love Beyoncé. They’re both gay. And they’re both in love… with each other!



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.