1917 Russian Revolution: The Gay Community’s Brief Window of Freedom

By Kassidy Tarala November 13, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News

The guests included 95 former army officers along with members of the lower ranks of both the army and navy, and one woman, dressed in a man’s suit. The city had never seen anything like it.

Read full article from BBC News.

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!