Scottish Same-Sex Couple Adoptions Double In Three Years

Pink News reports that figures released this month show that adoptions in Scotland by same-sex couples have doubled since 2013.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.