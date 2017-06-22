Enter for a chance to win an autographed The Beguiled poster and a prize pack!

Good girls go bad.

Focus Features presents

The Beguiled

An atmospheric thriller from acclaimed writer/director Sofia Coppola, winner of the Best Director award at the Cannes International Film Festival.

The story unfolds during the Civil War, at a Southern girls’ boarding school. Its sheltered young women take in an injured enemy soldier. As they provide refuge and tend to his wounds, the house is taken over with sexual tension and dangerous rivalries, and taboos are broken in an unexpected turn of events.

Director: Sofia Coppola

Screenwriter: Sofia Coppola, based on the novel by Thomas Cullinan and the screenplay by Albert Maltz and Grimes Grice

Cast: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Oona Laurence, Angourie Rice, Addison Riecke, Emma Howard

The Beguiled opens in NY/LA June 23 and across the country June 30!

One lucky winner will receive a The Beguiled movie poster signed by Sofia Coppola, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning plus a The Beguiled prize pack including a #VengefulB*tch tank top, stemless wine glass, and notebook. Four runners-up will also receive a prize pack.

THE BEGUILED – Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/_r_FSRbuZ9Y

