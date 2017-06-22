Win a Pair of General Admission Tour Tickets to Prince’s PAISLEY PARK!

Calling all Prince fans! Win a pair of General Admission tour tickets to PAISLEY PARK, Prince’s private estate and production compound in Chanhassen, Minnesota! Register below for your chance to win!

Tour the legendary, 65,000-square-foot complex that served as the center of Prince’s creative universe. Guided tours take visitors throughout the extensive main floor of Paisley Park, including recording and mixing studios where Prince recorded, produced and mixed most of his biggest hits, exhibit spaces that chronicle films such as Purple Rain and Graffiti Bridge, Prince’s private NPG Music Club, and a massive soundstage and concert hall where Prince rehearsed for concert tours and held exclusive, private events and concerts.





The tour also features thousands of artifacts from Prince’s personal archives, including iconic concert wardrobe, awards, musical instruments and concert memorabilia. For more information about Paisley Park, visit www.officialpaisleypark.com.

Facebook.com/OfficialPaisleyPark

Twitter.com/PaisleyPark

Instagram.com/OfficialPaisleyPark

#PaisleyPark #Prince

Contest Fill in the Contest Form to be entered to win! Information to be used for Contest purposes only (no SPAM). Contest Prize *

Name * First Last

Email *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code

Phone *