Win a Pair of General Admission Tour Tickets to Prince’s PAISLEY PARK!

By Linda June 22, 2017

Calling all Prince fans! Win a pair of General Admission tour tickets to PAISLEY PARK, Prince’s private estate and production compound in Chanhassen, Minnesota! Register below for your chance to win!

Tour the legendary, 65,000-square-foot complex that served as the center of Prince’s creative universe. Guided tours take visitors throughout the extensive main floor of Paisley Park, including recording and mixing studios where Prince recorded, produced and mixed most of his biggest hits, exhibit spaces that chronicle films such as Purple Rain and Graffiti Bridge, Prince’s private NPG Music Club, and a massive soundstage and concert hall where Prince rehearsed for concert tours and held exclusive, private events and concerts.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The tour also features thousands of artifacts from Prince’s personal archives, including iconic concert wardrobe, awards, musical instruments and concert memorabilia. For more information about Paisley Park, visit www.officialpaisleypark.com.
Facebook.com/OfficialPaisleyPark
Twitter.com/PaisleyPark
Instagram.com/OfficialPaisleyPark
#PaisleyPark #Prince

5 Responses to Win a Pair of General Admission Tour Tickets to Prince’s PAISLEY PARK!

  1. Mary Sutton says:
    June 24, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Thank you for this opportunity!???

  2. Carletta Matlock says:
    June 24, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    These tickets are mine!!!

  3. SHERRI NEWMAN says:
    June 24, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    THANK YOU FOR DOING THIS .. SOME OF US REALLY NEED TO THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE ABEL TO WIN TICKETS. SO WE WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO GO.
    GOD BLESS YOU ALL FOR THIS WONDERFUL THING YOU ARE DONG.

  4. Kim Stull says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Thank you for this chance I been trying to save up the money to come to PP I want to so bad been a Prince fan since 1980 would love to see his home…

  5. Melissa Purvis says:
    June 25, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I would love to visit Paisley Park! I have never had the opportunity to see Prince in concert. This would be the next best thing to seeing him!

