Win a Copy of the “Versace On The Floor (Bruno Mars Vs. David Guetta)” remix!

By Linda August 3, 2017

Categories: Contests & Promotions, Resources

Win copies of the “Versace On The Floor (Bruno Mars Vs. David Guetta)” remix!

Versace On The Floor (Bruno Mars Vs. David Guetta)

the official David Guetta remix of the smash hit song from global superstar Bruno Mars

Available Now: https://brunom.rs/bmvsdg

Connect with Bruno Mars:

facebook.com/brunomars
twitter.com/brunomars
instagram.com/brunomars

Connect with David Guetta:

facebook.com/davidguetta
twitter.com/davidguetta
instagram.com/davidguetta

Bruno Mars vs David Guetta – Versace on The Floor [Official Audio]: https://youtu.be/8VXW_gW8UpM

[gravityform id=7 name=Contest

Be Sociable, Share!

2 Responses to Win a Copy of the “Versace On The Floor (Bruno Mars Vs. David Guetta)” remix!

  1. Yusuf says:
    August 9, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Would love to win this!

  2. Inessa says:
    August 9, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Love Bruno Mars – thanks for the chance to win

Links to this post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *