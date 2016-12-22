Martin Garrix – “The Remixes”

“In The Name Of Love,” Martin Garrix’s new single featuring vocals from Bebe Rexha, is taken to new heights with a fresh set of remixes on The Remixes EP. Released digitally on November 11th via RCA Records, the EP features powerful remixes from DallasK, Snavs and The Him.

It’s easy to get lost in the numbers behind Martin Garrix’s meteoric rise. From his adolescent years to the onset of young adulthood, the 20 year old Dutch superstar has already set precedents and scored landmarks at every corner of the music industry. Backed by Scooter Braun Projects, Martin has become one of electronic dance music’s youngest superstars, amassing a chart-topping, high-streaming musical legacy along the way. The young producer has made both Billboard’s prestigious “21 Under 21’” as well as Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list.

He won a 2015 MTV European Music Award for Best Electronic Act, holds the #3 position on the DJ Mag Top 100, and has collaborated with superstars like Usher and Bebe Rexha. Garrix also has residencies at two of world’s most prestigious clubs: Omnia Las Vegas and Ushuaïa Ibiza, and in addition, hosts his own evening every Friday during the summer at Ushuaïa Ibiza called “Multiply” with special guests such as A-Trak, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Dillon Francis, and many more. Not only is the music scene impressed by Martin Garrix’s talent, world renowned brands like 7UP and Tag Heuer are lining up to collaborate with him. Martin Garrix’s story has only just begun.

