Leela James – “Did It For Love”

By Linda March 30, 2017

Enter to win Did It For Love from Leela James!

DID IT FOR LOVE 

the new album from acclaimed R&B/soul singer-songwriter

LEELA JAMES
ft. “Don’t Want you Back”, “All Over Again”, & Hard For Me”

Out March 31: http://smarturl.it/DidItForLoveAR

Catch Leela James on Tour! Visit leelajames.com for dates and ticket info!

http://facebook.com/LeelaJames
http://twitter.com/leelajames
http://instagram.com/leelajamesofficial
#DidItForLove

Leela James “Don’t Want You Back” [Official Video]: https://youtu.be/kdk8t9sr0yo

Contest

Fill in the Contest Form to be entered to win! Information to be used for Contest purposes only (no SPAM).
