Enter to win Did It For Love from Leela James!

DID IT FOR LOVE

the new album from acclaimed R&B/soul singer-songwriter

LEELA JAMES

ft. “Don’t Want you Back”, “All Over Again”, & Hard For Me”

Out March 31: http://smarturl.it/DidItForLoveAR

Catch Leela James on Tour! Visit leelajames.com for dates and ticket info!

http://facebook.com/LeelaJames

http://twitter.com/leelajames

http://instagram.com/leelajamesofficial

#DidItForLove

Leela James “Don’t Want You Back” [Official Video]: https://youtu.be/kdk8t9sr0yo

Contest Fill in the Contest Form to be entered to win! Information to be used for Contest purposes only (no SPAM). Contest Prize *

Name * First Last

Email *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code

Phone *