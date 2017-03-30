Enter to win Silver Eye from Goldfrapp!
Silver Eye – the seventh studio album from the iconic duo, Goldfrapp.
The band’s follow up to 2013’s Tales of Us is rooted in a deep, dark and electronic musical palette — an assertive return from the uncompromising duo!
Featuring “Anymore” and “Ocean.”
Silver Eye tracklisting:
- Anymore
- Systemagic
- Tigerman
- Become The One
- Faux Suede Drifter
- Zodiac Black
- Beast That Never Was
- Everything Is Never Enough
- Moon in Your Mouth
- Ocean
Available March 31: http://smarturl.it/GFSilverEye
Goldfrapp “Anymore” (Official Video): https://youtu.be/2euqyXXjmAo