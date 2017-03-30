Goldfrapp – “Silver Eye”

By Linda March 30, 2017

Categories: Contests & Promotions, Resources

Enter to win Silver Eye from Goldfrapp! 

Silver Eye – the seventh studio album from the iconic duo, Goldfrapp.

The band’s follow up to 2013’s Tales of Us is rooted in a deep, dark and electronic musical palette — an assertive return from the uncompromising duo!

Featuring “Anymore” and “Ocean.”

Silver Eye tracklisting:

  1. Anymore
  2. Systemagic
  3. Tigerman
  4. Become The One
  5. Faux Suede Drifter
  6. Zodiac Black
  7. Beast That Never Was
  8. Everything Is Never Enough
  9. Moon in Your Mouth
  10. Ocean

Available March 31: http://smarturl.it/GFSilverEye

http://goldfrapp.com
http://facebook.com/Goldfrapp
http://twitter.com/Goldfrapp
http://instagram.com/goldfrappmusic

Goldfrapp “Anymore” (Official Video): https://youtu.be/2euqyXXjmAo

Contest

Fill in the Contest Form to be entered to win! Information to be used for Contest purposes only (no SPAM).

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *