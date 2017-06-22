Enter to win “I Am Peaceman” from Sir Ivan ft. Debbie Gibson!
“I AM PEACEMAN” ft. DEBBIE GIBSON
the new single from Billboard chart topper and “Peaceman”
SIR IVAN
Win special USB drives including “I Am Peaceman” plus remixes by 7th Heaven, Riddler, Ali Dee and more!
Available Now:
iTunes: https://itun.es/us/iT7Bjb
Spotify: https://goo.gl/JcciMh
Net proceeds from “I Am Peaceman” ft. Debbie Gibson will be donated to The Peaceman Foundation, a non-profit charity aiding those suffering from PTSD
SIR IVAN feat. Debbie Gibson “I Am Peaceman” (Riddler Radio Mix): https://youtu.be/tKCIt1fyE6A