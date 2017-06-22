Enter to win “I Am Peaceman” from Sir Ivan ft. Debbie Gibson!

“I AM PEACEMAN” ft. DEBBIE GIBSON

the new single from Billboard chart topper and “Peaceman”

SIR IVAN

Win special USB drives including “I Am Peaceman” plus remixes by 7th Heaven, Riddler, Ali Dee and more!

Available Now:

iTunes: https://itun.es/us/iT7Bjb

Spotify: https://goo.gl/JcciMh

Net proceeds from “I Am Peaceman” ft. Debbie Gibson will be donated to The Peaceman Foundation, a non-profit charity aiding those suffering from PTSD

www.sirivan.com

www.facebook.com/sirivanofficial

www.instagram.com/sirivanofficial

www.twitter.com/sirivan

SIR IVAN feat. Debbie Gibson “I Am Peaceman” (Riddler Radio Mix): https://youtu.be/tKCIt1fyE6A

Contest Fill in the Contest Form to be entered to win! Information to be used for Contest purposes only (no SPAM). Contest Prize *

Name * First Last

Email *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code

Phone *