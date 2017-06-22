Enter to win “I Am Peaceman” from Sir Ivan ft. Debbie Gibson!

By Linda June 22, 2017

Categories: Contests & Promotions, Resources

Enter to win “I Am Peaceman” from Sir Ivan ft. Debbie Gibson!

“I AM PEACEMAN” ft. DEBBIE GIBSON

the new single from Billboard chart topper and “Peaceman”

SIR IVAN

Win special USB drives including “I Am Peaceman” plus remixes by 7th Heaven,  Riddler, Ali Dee and more!

Available Now:

iTunes: https://itun.es/us/iT7Bjb

Spotify: https://goo.gl/JcciMh

Net proceeds from “I Am Peaceman” ft. Debbie Gibson will be donated to The Peaceman Foundation, a non-profit charity aiding those suffering from PTSD

www.sirivan.com
www.facebook.com/sirivanofficial
www.instagram.com/sirivanofficial
www.twitter.com/sirivan

SIR IVAN feat. Debbie Gibson “I Am Peaceman” (Riddler Radio Mix): https://youtu.be/tKCIt1fyE6A

Contest

