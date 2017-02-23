Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to See JoJo LIVE in concert in Minneapolis!

By Linda February 23, 2017

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see JoJo LIVE in concert!

Enter for the chance to win a pair of tickets to see global superstar JoJo live in concert at Fine Line Music Café on March 7 plus remixes of her dance-floor hit “FAB.” (feat. Remy Ma). Four runners-up will also win remixes of “FAB.”

JoJo’s new album Mad Love. — featuring the hit song “F*** Apologies” (feat Wiz Khalifa), “FAB.” (feat Remy Ma), and “I Am” — is available now: http://smarturl.it/madlove

Don’t miss the JoJo Mad Love Tour!

Buy tickets at: http://www.iamjojoofficial.com/tour

February 23 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC
February 24 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
February 25 – Scottsdale, AZ – Livewire
February 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
March 1 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
March 3 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
March 4 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
March 5 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
March 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Café
March 8 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District
March 10 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
March 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater
March 12 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
March 19 – New Orleans, LA – Republic NOLA
March 21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
March 22 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live
March 23 – St. Petersburg, FL – State Theater
March 25 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm
March 26 – Columbia, SC – Music Farm Columbia
March 28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
March 30 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues – Cleveland
March 31 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall (Indoor)
April 1 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
April 3 – Richmond, VA – The National
April 4 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
April 6 – Greensboro, NC – Cone Denim Entertainment Center
April 7 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
April 8 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
April 10 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
April 11 – Dallas, TX – Trees
April 12 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
April 14 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
April 18 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
April 19 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note
April 21 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
April 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
April 23 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
April 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Trocadero Theatre
April 30 – Boston, MA – Royale
May 2 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
May 3 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
May 4 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

http://iamjojoofficial.com
http://facebook.com/JoJo
http://twitter.com/iamjojo
http://instagram.com/iamjojo
#MadLove

JoJo “FAB.” (feat Remy Ma): https://youtu.be/4_4b9ZcewYI

• One GRAND PRIZE of 1 pair of tickets to the Fine Line Music Cafe on March 7 and a download card with remixes of her track “FAB.” .
• 4 runner-up prizes of download cards with remixes of her track “FAB.” 

Contest

