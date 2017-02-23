Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to See JoJo LIVE in concert in Minneapolis!

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see JoJo LIVE in concert!

Enter for the chance to win a pair of tickets to see global superstar JoJo live in concert at Fine Line Music Café on March 7 plus remixes of her dance-floor hit “FAB.” (feat. Remy Ma). Four runners-up will also win remixes of “FAB.”

JoJo’s new album Mad Love. — featuring the hit song “F*** Apologies” (feat Wiz Khalifa), “FAB.” (feat Remy Ma), and “I Am” — is available now: http://smarturl.it/madlove

Don’t miss the JoJo Mad Love Tour!

Buy tickets at: http://www.iamjojoofficial.com/tour

February 23 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC

February 24 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

February 25 – Scottsdale, AZ – Livewire

February 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

March 1 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

March 3 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

March 4 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

March 5 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

March 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Café

March 8 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

March 10 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

March 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

March 12 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

March 19 – New Orleans, LA – Republic NOLA

March 21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

March 22 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live

March 23 – St. Petersburg, FL – State Theater

March 25 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

March 26 – Columbia, SC – Music Farm Columbia

March 28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

March 30 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues – Cleveland

March 31 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall (Indoor)

April 1 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

April 3 – Richmond, VA – The National

April 4 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

April 6 – Greensboro, NC – Cone Denim Entertainment Center

April 7 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

April 8 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

April 10 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

April 11 – Dallas, TX – Trees

April 12 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

April 14 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

April 18 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

April 19 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

April 21 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

April 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

April 23 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

April 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Trocadero Theatre

April 30 – Boston, MA – Royale

May 2 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

May 3 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

May 4 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

http://iamjojoofficial.com

http://facebook.com/JoJo

http://twitter.com/iamjojo

http://instagram.com/iamjojo

#MadLove

JoJo “FAB.” (feat Remy Ma): https://youtu.be/4_4b9ZcewYI

• One GRAND PRIZE of 1 pair of tickets to the Fine Line Music Cafe on March 7 and a download card with remixes of her track “FAB.” .

• 4 runner-up prizes of download cards with remixes of her track “FAB.”

Contest Fill in the Contest Form to be entered to win! Information to be used for Contest purposes only (no SPAM). Contest Prize *

Name * First Last

Email *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code

Phone *