Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to See Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC feat. Nile Rodgers LIVE in Concert!

Enter for the chance to win a pair of tickets to see two of the most successful and critically-acclaimed bands – Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers – on the 2054 – The Tour when they stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on July 27!
Amping up the summer fun, 2054 – The Tour, traveling across 20+ North American cities this summer, will feature special seating toward the front of the stage with additional space to encourage audiences to dance the night away! With multiple #1 hit singles between Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers, 2054 – The Tour will feature non-stop entertainment from two of America’s most legendary musical groups.
“Nile Rodgers and CHIC are legendary for their iconic style, song, sound, and groove,” said Philip Bailey, co-founder of Earth, Wind & Fire. “Get ready for a non-stop 2054 party!”
“There was a time when we could only dream of ‘seeing’ Earth, Wind & Fire live, now we get the honor of sharing the stage together. Get your feet ready for a deluge of hits,” stated Nile Rodgers of CHIC.
Don’t Miss 2054 – THE TOUR
Tickets: http://bit.ly/2054Tour
July 12 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
July 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
July 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
July 20 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
July 22 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
July 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
July 29 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
August 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
August 4 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
August 5 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
August 7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 9 – Washington DC – Verizon Center
August 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PGP Paints Arena
August 11 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
August 13 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
August 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
August 18 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
August 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Amphitheatre
August 22 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Connect with Earth, Wind & Fire:
http://earthwindandfire.com/
http://facebook.com/EarthWindandFire
http://twitter.com/earthwindfire
http://instagram.com/earthwindandfire
Connect with Nile Rodgers and CHIC:
http://nilerodgers.com
http://facebook.com/NileRodgersOfficial
http://twitter.com/NileRodgers
http://instagram.com/NileRodgers
http://twitter.com/CHICorg