Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to See Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC feat. Nile Rodgers LIVE in Concert!

Enter for the chance to win a pair of tickets to see two of the most successful and critically-acclaimed bands – Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers – on the 2054 – The Tour when they stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on July 27!

Amping up the summer fun, 2054 – The Tour, traveling across 20+ North American cities this summer, will feature special seating toward the front of the stage with additional space to encourage audiences to dance the night away! With multiple #1 hit singles between Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers, 2054 – The Tour will feature non-stop entertainment from two of America’s most legendary musical groups.

“Nile Rodgers and CHIC are legendary for their iconic style, song, sound, and groove,” said Philip Bailey, co-founder of Earth, Wind & Fire. “Get ready for a non-stop 2054 party!”

“There was a time when we could only dream of ‘seeing’ Earth, Wind & Fire live, now we get the honor of sharing the stage together. Get your feet ready for a deluge of hits,” stated Nile Rodgers of CHIC.

Don't Miss 2054 – THE TOUR

July 12 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

July 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

July 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

July 20 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

July 22 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

July 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

July 29 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

August 4 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

August 5 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

August 7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 9 – Washington DC – Verizon Center

August 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PGP Paints Arena

August 11 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

August 13 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

August 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August 18 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

August 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Amphitheatre

August 22 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

