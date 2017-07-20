Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to See ABBACADABRA at the Mystic Showroom Stage!

The Ultimate ABBA Tribute will take the Mystic Showroom stage on Thursday, August 10 and Friday, August 11 at 8 p.m.

ABBACADABRA specializes in performing 20 of the Swedish supergroup’s greatest hits in full 1970s ABBA fashion and flair. Beloved songs like “S.O.S.,” “Super Trouper” and “Dancing Queen” are recreated with such attention to detail it’s hard to believe you aren’t listening to the original recordings. Crowd-pleasing hits like “Take a Chance on Me” and “Voulez Vous” will have the audience dancing in the aisles. ABBACADABRA has toured throughout the United States playing to enthusiastic ABBA-loving crowds for more than 10 years. For more information, visit adbacadabra.com.

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Friday, August 11 at 8 p.m. show.

