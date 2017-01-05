Enter to Win a Digital Copy of “Alarm” from Anne-Marie!

By Linda January 5, 2017

Enter to win a digital copy of “Alarm” from Anne-Marie!

“Alarm” 

the hit single from emerging artist

ANNE-MARIE

Win special download cards ft. “Alarm” and “Alarm” remixes by Cahill, Toby Green and more!

“Alarm” is available now!

iTunes: http://smarturl.it/iAlarm
Spotify: http://smarturl.it/sAlarm
Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/amAlarm

http://iamannemarie.com
http://facebook.com/iamannemarie
http://twitter.com/AnneMarieIAm
http://instagram.com/annemarieiam

Anne-Marie “Alarm” Music Video: https://youtu.be/r3RXHOTMmLw

Contest

Fill in the Contest Form to be entered to win! Information to be used for Contest purposes only (no SPAM).
One Response to Enter to Win a Digital Copy of “Alarm” from Anne-Marie!

  1. Nicole saunders says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    I would love to win because Anne Marie is my idol and I look up to her
    Everyday she is the most talented incredible person ever I will always
    Support her through everything xxx??????

