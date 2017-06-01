Download Free Passes To See “Rough Night” at the Showplace ICON!

You and a guest are invited to an advance screening of ROUGH NIGHT on Wednesday, June 14 at Showplace ICON (West End) at 7:30pm.

To download a pair of passes click on the link below (while supplies last). Seating is based on first come, first served. It is recommended to arrive early. http://www.sonyscreenings.com/yCrWl92351

Synopsis: In ‘Rough Night’, an edgy R-rated comedy, five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.

www.RoughNightMovie.com

In theaters June 16, 2017