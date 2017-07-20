Enter to win a copy of “Good Time” from Charlie Wilson ft. Pitbull!
“GOOD TIME”
the new single from the legendary former Gap Band frontman
CHARLIE WILSON ft. Pitbull
Win “Good Time” remix download cards with remixes by Moto Blanco, Lenno and more!
Available Now!
Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/iGoodTime
Spotify: http://smarturl.it/sGoodTime
Amazon: http://smarturl.it/aGoodTime
Google: Play – http://smarturl.it/gGoodTime
http://facebook.com/CharlieWilson
http://twitter.com/imcharliewilson
http://instagram.com/imcharliewilson