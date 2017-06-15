“Rough Night” Cast Chats with Drag Personality Paige Turner

10 years later

Five best friends from college reunitefor a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.

