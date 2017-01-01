Québec January Events

By Keven Tremblay

In a monthly column featuring must-visit events in Québec from a person who lives there, Keven Tremblay acts as your personal tour guide. Making sure you’re aware of the best and biggest events the province has to offer, he highlights what makes the predominantly French-speaking province so special.

Hôtel de Glace de Québec

For its 17th season, the Hôtel de Glace de Québec invites visitors to discover the beauties and mysteries of the North Pole. From the pole star to the Arctic wildlife, the Northern Perspectives theme is the inspiration behind the architectural design of the 2017 Hôtel de Glace and its unique suites. Everyone is invited to come experience the joys of winter in a truly enchanting decor at Valcartier Vacation Village. Entirely redesigned, the 2017 Hôtel de Glace will amaze you. Once again this year, the creative team worked hard to offer magic and enchantment. A real work of art made of ice and snow, the 2017 Hôtel de Glace will offer the discovery of a fascinating world.

Date: Jan. 4 to March 26

Website: www.hoteldeglace-canada.com

Festi Lumière

The perfect family outing! Festi Lumière is a stroll through an outdoor circuit illuminated by more than 500,000 LED lights. Experience the magic of winter in a fairytale setting featuring marine animals, snow tubing, and numerous inflatable games. The enchanted forest, structures in the shape of animals, light projections, and live music are sure to put you in a festive mood. With added cheer provided by the mascot, the animal ambassador, and festive music close to outdoor fireplaces, the evening is guaranteed to be a resounding success. Watch out for the fairy who’ll welcome you for an unforgettable experience

Date: Jan. 13 to Feb. 25

Website: www.sepaq.com/ct/paq

Village Nordik

Village Nordik at the Port of Québec, located in Louise Basin in the heart of the port, offers young and old alike an opportunity to enjoy an exciting and novel winter experience. Providing access to an exceptional site, Louise Basin is transformed into a village featuring popular and family activities where Québec City residents and tourists can enjoy the pleasures of winter in Québec. Village Nordik at the Port of Québec is an ice fishing village set in an urban environment. Designed for beginners and seasoned anglers alike, our site guarantees unique fun for the whole family right in the heart of Québec City. It features high-quality facilities and various packages that include igloo rental and everything you need for great fishing: drilled holes, lines (tip-ups), and bait.

Date: Jan. 19 to March 12

Website: www.villagenordik.com/en

Québec Winter Carnival

Come experience one of the world’s largest winter carnivals in beautiful Québec City. Every year, thousands of visitors flock to the Québec Winter Carnival to enjoy a host of activities for all ages, including snow bath, ice canoe race, night parades, snow slides, giant foosball, snow sculptures, shows, sleigh rides, and skating. In 2017, the theme of the snow sculpture contest will be Canada’s 150th anniversary. The Carnival is a unique winter experience you won’t want to miss!

Date: Jan. 27 to Feb. 12

Website: www.carnaval.qc.ca/home