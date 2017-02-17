Québec February Events

By Keven Tremblay

In a monthly column featuring must-visit events in Québec from a person who lives there, Keven Tremblay acts as your personal tour guide. Making sure you’re aware of the best and biggest events the province has to offer, he highlights what makes the predominantly French-speaking province so special.

The Poutine Week 2017

The poutine is pretty much the king of comfort food here in Quebec and that’s why there is a week dedicated to it! You will have the pleasure to walk around the city and experience a lot of different kinds of poutine that have been created just for you. It is a week when everybody can pretend to be a food critic and crown the best poutine in town. You won’t believe the culinary talent of the different chefs that inhabit this city. At the end of this week you will probably have a few more pounds, but I assure you that it’s really worth it. Eat, judge and crown the new victor of Quebec’s poutine!

Date: Feb. 1st to 7, 2017

Website: www.lapoutineweek.com/en

Snow Jamboree

Since 2005, Jamboree has become a must in Québec. This year’s Jamboree runs February 9–12, 2017, marking the 18th year of Snowboard World Cup events in Quebec. For the occasion, the event will showcase not only the FIS Snowboard Big Air and Slopestyle World Cups, but also add Freestyle Ski World Cup comps to the mix for the first time ever. This is a chance to see world class athletes showcase their skills in an urban environment.

Date: Feb. 9 to 12, 2017

Website: www.snowjamboree.com/en/

Igloofest

Igloofest has hand-picked a stellar lineup to get the crowd pumping for the World Cup afterparty. Topping the bill is Grandtheft, the Toronto-based DJ/producer renowned for his eclectic beats, who’ll be spinning his own compositions and remixes that have lit up dancefloors all around the world. Renowned as one of the country’s top DJs right now, Grandtheft and his productions have earned support and respect from the likes of dance music giants Diplo, Calvin Harris, A-Trak, Flosstradamus, Skream and Zeds Dead. First to take to the specially-designed stage built into the Big Air ramp structure will be Dopamyne, one of the hottest DJs on the Quebec electro scene. She won’t beat around the bush when it comes to serving up dirty basslines and getting the Jamboree electro party started.

Date: Feb. 2-3-4-11-18, 2017

Website: www.igloofest.ca

Illuminart

In 2017, Illuminart is a new free event solidifying Montreal’s position as a “Smart and Digital City” that will establish itself as an international annual crossroads for illuminated, interactive and immersive avant-garde creativity! Its array of technological works will further confirm the status of MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE as a creative laboratory and showcase, a key component in an international circuit of creative events dedicated to the theme of light!

Date: Feb. 22 to Mar. 11, 2017

Website: www.experienceilluminart.ca/en-CA