Jungle Revives Puliter Prize-Winner Nilo Cruz’s “Anna in the Tropics”

Kokernot notes “There is an exquisite tension in the play as these characters and their factory stand on the precipice of change. Juan Julian, the lecturer, is both a catalyst and the last vestige of this world which honors the art of taking time.” Kokernot is now based in Los Angeles and developed her theatrical gifts in the Twin Cities and Providence.

Anna in the Tropics

Through March 12

Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S, Minneapolis

612-822-7063