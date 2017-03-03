Jungle Revives Puliter Prize-Winner Nilo Cruz’s “Anna in the Tropics”

Anna in the Tropics won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was given a strong local premiere staging at St. Paul’s Park Square Theatre in their 2005–2006 season. Over a decade later the Jungle offers a revival with Larissa Kokernot in the director’s chair. The play centers on a Florida cigar factory where the Cuban-American family business employs someone to read Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina to the workers.
Kokernot notes “There is an exquisite tension in the play as these characters and their factory stand on the precipice of change. Juan Julian, the lecturer, is both a catalyst and the last vestige of this world which honors the art of taking time.” Kokernot is now based in Los Angeles and developed her theatrical gifts in the Twin Cities and Providence.
Anna in the Tropics
Through March 12
Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S, Minneapolis
612-822-7063