Iconoclast Tim Miller Returns to Minneapolis

In 1990 iconoclastic gay performer Tim Miller’s National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Solo Performer Fellowship was overturned by Republican pressure because of his gay themes. Nonetheless, he has continued a successful career in performance and his new piece, Rooted, inquires into how we might sustain social change achieved in the face of a backlash.

Milller shares “As always, artists like me need to ground ourselves, pace ourselves, root ourselves in community and create the performance that we and, hopefully, others need. The piece is very much about connecting the historical dots.”

Rooted will surely be a strong political statement by a man who was an ardent activist with the pioneering AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power, known as ACT UP.

Rooted

March 15, 7:30 pm

Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E 24th St., Minneapolis

612-874-6338

www.openeyetheatre.org