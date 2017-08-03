Florals and Styles Through the Years

By Frank Bohlander

Flowers are almost as important a part of the wedding as the couple exchanging vows. Fresh flowers will always mark an occasion as a celebration worthy of extravagance.

Same-sex wedding ceremonies are as varied as our community. We at Best Wishes Floral have delivered to parks, restaurants, bars, churches, and backyards. The most striking similarity between these locations is that couples tend to select a setting that is personal as opposed to traditional. Flower arrangements are just as personal.

Early on after same-sex marriage became legal, we saw couples completing the legal aspects of their relationships—often on an anniversary of a commitment ceremony (one couple married on their 36th anniversary!)—with minimal fanfare. Today, couples are taking more time to plan, formalizing newer commitments. We see the flowers becoming more important and elaborate.

With the rise in importance comes the question of style. What’s in style? What’s trendy? Our weddings are our own inventions! Your flowers should be, too. Wedding parties are a mixture of witnesses, attendants, family, friends and can involve various types of floral arrangements, small and large, simple and elaborate.

Simple boutonnieres can be worn by both men and women, or hand-tied bouquets and corsages can be mixed and matched to fit your wedding party. For a more formal look choose a traditional approach, with boutonnieres and bouquets. Colors and styles should reflect your personalities and vision for the day: sophisticated in shades of white or casual mixed colors. A professional florist can offer suggestions and guidance as you plan.

An archway created from twigs and garlands can frame you as you exchange vows. Centerpieces on reception tables will add to the celebration. Simple jars filled with wildflowers or elaborate arrangements on risers will create a festive atmosphere to match the day. Have fun, be creative, and above all, celebrate well!

Frank Bohlander can be found at Best Wishes Floral, in downtown Golden Valley. Best Wishes is a full-service floral and gift shop offering a little different take on the traditional floral shop! For more information, visit bwfloral.com, also on Facebook as Best Wishes Floral.