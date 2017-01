Fashion: Sweater Weather

Photography, styling, and art direction by Taylor Hall O’Brien

Hair by Whitney Vermeer / Skin by Andrea Hotline

Models: Ricky Graham and Tay Godsey at Ignite Models

Produced by John Mark

Vintage sweater from Bearded Mermaid and Pendleton jacket.

Miu Miu coat, Zara turtleneck, vintage pants from Bearded Mermaid, Happy Socks socks, and vintage shoes from Bearded Mermaid.

Vintage sweatshirt from Bearded Mermaid, Pendleton sweater, Zara pants, and vintage shoes from Bearded Mermaid.

Gucci silk shirt, JW Anderson sweater, vintage Levi’s from Bearded Mermaid, Happy Socks socks, and Alexander McQueen shoes.

Vintage sweater from Bearded Mermaid, Burberry jacket, Zara pants, and vintage shoes from Bearded Mermaid.

Pendleton jacket, vintage sweater and pants from Bearded Mermaid, and Mason Margiela shoes.

Acne shirt, vintage pants from Bearded Mermaid, and Converse shoes.