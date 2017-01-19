Eat the Menu: Romantic Valentine’s Dinners

Where should we go? What are you in the mood for? What about that one place? Are they still open? Do they even take reservations? Do you think they’ll have anything available? Did we wait too long? These are but a few of the likely questions you and your significant other find yourselves asking each year at just about this time. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and, let’s be honest, a dinner date for two is still the best way to say, “I love you.” At least if you live in my house.

A romantic night out, for Valentine’s or really any other time of year, means different things to different people. Obviously. But it can also mean different things to the same people, depending on the year, the particular chapter of the relationship, or just your peculiar mood on the day itself. Some years you want to don your Sunday best and spare no expense. Other years, jeans and burgers at a dive bar hit the spot. Maybe you’re both ramen-crazy and exploring the latest pop-up noodle place is on your bucket list.

Whatever your mood or state of coupledom, the Twin Cities is blessed with options. Ample, solid options. Yes, occasionally my partner and I will stare blankly at one another, unable to offer any ideas for our annual diner à deux. More often than not, however, it doesn’t take long before we’re rattling off possibilities and our problem then becomes just how to narrow down a big fat list of great ideas.

Whether it’s feast or famine in the ideas department, worry thee not. If you’ve made it this far, you know I’m going to make your job super easy this year by giving you four sure-fire options guaranteed to suit most any mood or arrangement. Feel free to return the favor. I’m always looking for new ideas.

Side note: some of the restaurants listed below may have special menus for Valentine’s Day. If that’s your thing, feel free to ask when making a reservation or when you arrive. I’m not a particular fan of special menus that limit my selfish appetite, so I’m including four restaurants I know stand fully on their own, holiday special or not.

Meritage in St. Paul

410 St. Peter St., St. Paul

www.meritage-stp.com

I gave you this recommendation last year and, because we still count this as one of our most memorable dinners ever, I’m giving it to you again. If you’re an old-fashioned romantic (or dating one) who’d love nothing more than to spend Valentine’s Day at a beautiful little restaurant in Paris, but don’t have the necessary swagger (or bank account) to pull it off, head no farther than downtown St. Paul to Meritage. The ambience, surroundings and, of course, food will transport you a lot more economically than a flight to Charles de Gaulle. And if you’re worried French cuisine is too complicated or stuffy, fear not. The food is simple, accessible, and totally satisfying. Pay special attention to the moules frites and oysters Meritage. Our first visit was for an anniversary dinner and we still count that meal as one of our best. Ever.