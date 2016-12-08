Arts Spotlight: 2016 Theater Year in Review

Best Productions

1. Camelot, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

2. The Normal Heart, New Epic Theater

3. Disgraced, Guthrie Theater

4. June, Savage Umbrella

5. South Pacific, Guthrie Theater

6. Buried Child, Red Bird Theatre

7. Trouble in Mind, Guthrie Theater

8. Le Switch, Jungle Theater

9. Sons of the Prophet, Park Square Theatre

10. (3-way Tie)

Antigone, Theatre Coup d’Etat

Charm, Mixed Blood Theatre

The Oldest Boy, Jungle Theatre

Extraordinary Achievement in Theater

The Dutchman and Jitney, Penumbra Theatre

Best Show From Out of Town

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Theater Artist of the Year

Sasha Andreev, Actor: Sons of the Prophet, Park Square Theatre; Buyer and Cellar, Hennepin Theatre Trust; Ragtime, Theater Latté Da

Best Director (tie)

Lou Bellamy, The Dutchman and Jitney, Penumbra Theatre

Michael Brindisi, Camelot, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Best Dramatic Actress

Margo Moorer, Trouble in Mind, Guthrie Theater

Best Comedic Actress

Caroline Kaiser, The How and the Why, Theatre Unbound/Hennepin Theatre Trust

Best Musical Actress

Annie Enneking, Lullaby, Theater Latté Da

Best Dramatic Actor

Bhavesh Patel, Disgraced, Guthrie Theater

Best Comedic Actor

Joseph Papke, Volpone, Classical Actors Ensemble

Best Musical Actor (tie)

Matt Tatone, Leap of Faith, Minneapolis Musical Theatre/Hennepin Theatre Trust

Keith Rice, Camelot, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Best Supporting Dramatic Actress

Kaylyn Forkey, The Glass Menagerie, Theatre Coup d’Etat

Best Supporting Comedic Actress

Suzanne Warmanen, Sense and Sensibility, Guthrie Theater

Best Supporting Musical Actress

Christine Toy Johnson, South Pacific, Guthrie Theater

Best Supporting Dramatic Actor

Adam Qualls, The Normal Heart and Coriolanus, New Epic Theater

Best Supporting Comedic Actor

Michael Lee, The Merchant of Venice, Classical Actors Ensemble

Best Supporting Musical Actor

Brandon A. Jackson, Leap of Faith, Minneapolis Musical Theatre

Best Solo Performance

Julie Dafydd, I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers, Candid Theatre at LUSH

Superior Achievement in Crossgender Performance

Christiana Clark, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Jungle Theater

Superior Achievement in Operatic Performance

Brian Mulligan, The Shining, Minnesota Opera

Most Electrifying Stage Chemistry (tie)

Nathan Barlow and Kate Guentzel, The Dutchman, Penumbra Theatre

Torsten Johnson and Michael Wieser, Coriolanus, New Epic Theater

Best Choreography

Michael Matthew Ferrell, The Drowsy Chaperone, Artistry

Best Music Direction

Tim Weil, South Pacific, Guthrie Theater

Best Lighting

Mary Shabatura, Ragtime, Theater Latté Da

Best Set Design

Vicki Smith, Jitney, Penumbra Theatre

Best Costume Design

Kathy Kohl, The Good Person of Setzuan, Frank Theatre

Best Sound Design

Sarah Dewhirst and Steve Modena, Antigone, Theatre Coup d’Etat

Superior Achievement in Stage Movement Direction (tie)

James Kunz, Coriolanus, New Epic Theater

Kelli Foster Warder, Ragtime, Theater Latté Da

Superior Achievement in Performance Art

Sing Me, Naked: A Tribute to Disobedient Femmes, Open Eye Figure Theatre

Extraordinary New Developments in Musical Theater

The Shining, Minnesota Opera

The Passage, or What Comes of Searching in the Dark, 7th House Theater

Other Superlative Performances

Austene Van, The Owl Answers, Penumbra Theatre

Barbara Berlovitz, Brian Goranson, and Terry Hempleman, Buried Child, Red Bird Theatre

Regina Marie Williams, Nina Simone: Four Women, Park Square Theatre

Michelle Barber, Gypsy, Theater Latté Da/Hennepin Theatre Trust

Christina Baldwin and Masanari Kawahara, The Oldest Boy, Jungle Theater

Neal Beckman, Julius Caesar, Classical Actors Ensemble

Emily Grodzick, The Good Person of Setzuan, Frank Theatre

Jolly Abraham and John Catron, Sense and Sensibility, Guthrie Theater

James Craven and Abdul Salaam El Razaac, Jitney, Penumbra Theatre

Erin Mackey and Edward Staudenmayer, South Pacific, Guthrie Theater

Steve Hendrickson, Finding Fish, Illusion Theater, South Pacific and Harvey, Guthrie Theater

Joel de la Fuente, Hold These Truths, Guthrie Theater

Bradley Greenwald, Jill Iverson, and Philip C. Matthews, The Baker’s Wife, Artistry

Ansa Akyea and Darius Dotch, Bars and Measures, Jungle Theater

Helen Anker and David Anthony Brinkley, Camelot, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres