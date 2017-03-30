Something Borrowed, Something (Re)newed

The Twin Cities area is known for an amazingly artistic, cultural, and diverse atmosphere. The cities are where we crave to live. They’re where we yearn to explore. So it’s no wonder that it’s where we choose to tie the knot with the one we love most, surrounded by the people and the scenery that make these beautiful cities home. Thankfully, the variety of wedding venues is as expansive and impressive as the rest of the cities.

Shindig

Guests: 25–200

Available for: Rehearsal dinner, ceremony, reception

The Shindig Event Space has a variety of options that will perfectly cater to any wedding, regardless of size. For smaller weddings, the bar and lounge spaces are suitable for intimate celebrations. For larger weddings or rehearsal dinners, the full Shindig space allows guests access to the rooftop space, the bar, the lounge, and the boardroom. Through Shindig, rentals include food and drinks from a variety of neighborhood selections including The Lowry, Highland Grill, and Groveland Tap as well as a private bar. Additionally, a full audio and visual suite including a sound system with a microphone, wireless internet, and video projection is available in any of the wedding spaces. Basic linens, plates, flatware, and glassware are included. Shindig has strong longstanding relationships with top wedding vendors in the Twin Cities area, so the Shindig team is willing and able to help make wedding planning a seamless process every step of the way. Valet parking is available for all guests as well as several nearby lodging options that are easily accessible from the venue. With a breathtaking view of the Minneapolis skyline from the rooftop space, customizable and modular floor plans, and connections to the Minneapolis skyway system, Shindig is a historically beautiful site that is both convenient and unique for each individual wedding.

612-276-1111

105 S 5th St., Minneapolis

www.shindigevent.com

Lumber Exchange Event Center

Guests: up to 875

Available for: Rehearsal dinner, ceremony, reception

The Lumber Exchange Event Center offers so many amenities for different steps of the wedding process that it’s hard to believe it’s all housed under one roof. With 10 different spaces available depending on size and theme of each wedding as well as a handful of tasty and spacious restaurants perfect for rehearsal dinners, the Lumber Exchange Event Center has it all. There are bridal suites, high security, and multiple decor options available to properly personalize each individual wedding. A projector with a drop-down screen and sound system are provided in each space as well as a dance floor and a team to assist with setup and breakdown. Although indoors, the Lumber Exchange Event Center offers settings with high ceilings and skylights to allow for natural lighting and views of the beautiful city. Valet parking is also available for guests, and, due to the convenient downtown location, several lodging options are located nearby. For an elegant wedding that captures the natural and sophisticated essence of Minneapolis, the Lumber Exchange Event Center is a great location to begin the rest of your life with your one and only.

612-843-2575

10 S 5th St., Minneapolis

www.lxmpls.com

The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis

Guests: up to 630

Available for: Rehearsal dinner, ceremony, reception

Located near Loring Park, The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis has something for everyone and every wedding. From small, intimate gatherings to large halls filled with your 500 closest friends and family members, The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis is a venue that will suit your needs. With 10 different spaces to choose from, it will appropriately cater to a group of 20 or a hall of 600. Suites are available to prepare before the ceremony and reception. Catering is included in the rental, and it includes a buffet-style dinner as well as a wide array of desserts. The venue does offer an audio system and equipment needed for musical performances, although all music and alcohol services must end at midnight, and all guests must vacate by 12:30 a.m. The spaces at The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis offer guests beautiful views, elegant interiors, and perfect landscapes for photography sessions. Custom-made chandeliers are found throughout the venue and add a classic and sophisticated touch to a traditional wedding setting. A unique aspect of The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis is the artwork displayed throughout the venue. Local artists’ work adorns the walls throughout, which brings Minneapolis’ artistically and culturally diverse setting to life.

612-813-5300

410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis

www.womansclub.org

The Hotel Landing

Guests: up to 200

Available for: Ceremony, reception

The Hotel Landing is a brand new gem of small-town Wayzata. With incredible views of Lake Minnetonka and convenient access to historic downtown Wayzata, The Hotel Landing combines classic Minnesota charm and elegance in a venue perfect for a small or mid-sized wedding. A variety of suites are available for the newlywed couple as well as guests. With over 4,000 square feet of wedding space, including 900 square feet of outdoor space, the three venues at The Hotel Landing are both spacious and intimate. Customizable catering menus are also included, so each couple can create an array of food that is as unique as this location. Assistance is available for setup and cleanup, and sound systems are also available to use in all three wedding spaces. If guests are from out of town, group rates are available for overnight stays. Not only is this locale contemporary and sophisticated, but it also brings some of Minnesota’s historical streets to life.

952-649-5833

925 Lake St. E, Wayzata

www.thehotellanding.com

University Club of Saint Paul

Guests: up to 400

Available for: Rehearsal dinner, ceremony, reception

The University Club of Saint Paul is a cultural and architectural treasure of St. Paul, so it’s no wonder that it’s also one of Minnesota’s most popular wedding destinations. With stunning views of downtown St. Paul and the river valley, this venue is as gorgeous outside as it is inside. The University Club of Saint Paul offers professional catering, and special benefits are available for members of the University Club or Saint Paul Athletic Club. At the top of Ramsey Hill, outdoor space at the adjacent Lookout Park is available for unique Minnesota views for the pictures of your special day. Wedding packages include linens, tableware, chairs and tables, tablecloths, and a wooden dance floor. Multimedia equipment and a piano are also included upon request. For an intimate wedding in the overlooking a bustling city, University Club of Saint Paul will not disappoint.

651-222-1751

420 Summit Ave., St. Paul

www.universityclubofstpaul.com

Stout’s Island Lodge

Guests: up to 175

Available for: Ceremony, reception

Looking to escape the busy city life for a destination wedding that is both secluded and nearby? Stout’s Island Lodge might be the perfect location for you and your sweetie to tie the knot. Stout’s Island Lodge is located in Birchwood, Wisconsin and is only accessible by a 10-minute ferry ride. The island is in Red Cedar Lake and includes a Main Island and an East Island, which are connected by bridge. Stout’s Island Lodge offers indoor spaces for smaller weddings of 60 or fewer guests as well as large outdoor tents for weddings with up to 175 guests. Stout’s Island Lodge offers an exclusivity that wedding venues typically lack; regardless of wedding size, your group will be the only group on the island during your time of rental. Hotel rooms are available to all guests, but 100 percent of guests must book their rooms ahead of time to receive a 15 percent discount. The island has a gourmet chef who prepares all of the food, which includes vegetables grown right on the island. Other amenities including a sound system, dance floor, and tableware are included as well. For a wedding that feels like a private getaway while maintaining Midwestern charm, Stout’s Island Lodge will provide just what you’re looking for.

715-354-3646

2799 27th St., Birchwood, WI

www.stoutislandlodge.com

Saint Paul Athletic Club

Guests: Inquire

Available for: Ceremony, reception

The sister of the University Club of Saint Paul is another popular Minnesotan wedding location, the Saint Paul Athletic Club. This venue includes a private club, a skyline view of the city, and a variety of ballrooms. The ceremony and reception spaces are indoors but all include breathtaking views of downtown St. Paul. Setup and cleanup are assisted by the Saint Paul Athletic Club faculty, and all setup can start at 9:00 a.m. and all cleanup must end by 1:00 a.m. the following morning. Alcohol and catering are provided by professional chefs in addition to a multimedia system, a variety of entertainment options, and a selection of decor. With its stunning and historic architecture and convenient location in the heart of the city, the Saint Paul Athletic Club will bring every beloved aspect of St. Paul to your individual wedding. An on-site café, bar and grand ballroom can cater to every size and type of wedding. Additionally, members of the Saint Paul Athletic Club will receive a discounted rental rate.

651-291-7722

340 Cedar St., St. Paul

www.thespac.com

Regardless of the size or style of wedding you are looking to achieve, you won’t have to look much farther than Minnesota to find a location that is suitable to celebrate your love. With cityscapes and hidden getaways, the wedding venues are as endless as Minnesota is beautiful.