Skirting the Issues: Alone in Sonoma

My state of mind this Valentine’s Day:

Last month I attended a dear friend’s 60th birthday celebration in Sonoma, California. Orchestrated for Brian by his long-time partner, Doug, it was a magnificent affair replete with a rambling vineyard backdrop and retro music by a purple-and-gray-haired singer whose day job is that of neurologist.

Brian and I go back to sixth grade in Cedar Rapids; we were football teammates, double-date partners (that is, before either of us came out as queer), and bar-side confidants. Later, Brian would become the first man I ever kissed; it was two quick, but intense, kisses in the front seat of a car when I was in my mid-40s wrestling with sexuality and gender issues.

Brian is one of those rare individuals who combines class with charm and who excels at storytelling with an innocence that’s endearing to anyone he meets. Like me, he was a relatively late-bloomer, although he came out as gay 10 years sooner than I did as transgender.

Our hosts were Curtis and Ernie, a couple of 35 years, who were in the midst of renovating what had been the farmhouse for a chicken farm situated on five wine country acres. The setting included a torn apart two-story, replete with open beams and blue-penciled plywood walls, which sat adjacent to a new in-ground swimming pool and spectacular patio that emptied onto thousands of vines and green-green grass.

I felt honored to be asked to my dear friend’s milestone birthday celebration.

What I hadn’t expected was how alone it would make me feel.

The 50 or so party guests included Brian’s East Coast family, two twentysomething nephews, a two-year-old great niece, a woman Brian dated before coming out, and many same-sex couples, most of whom were high-flying DINKS (double-income, no kids). I met business owners, upper echelon IT specialists, and a neurosurgeon-neurologist husband-wife. The one connection for everyone: their adoration and love for Brian.