Real Weddings: Kristy & A-K Gloe-Thordin

Photographer: Rebecca Jean Lawrence Photography Date of Wedding: September 4, 2016 Dating Since: September 2014 Location of Ceremony & Reception: Day Block Event Center Florist: Acanthus Wedding Coordinator: Sarah Springer Cake: Friends made the cake; Cookies by Kim Christensen Invitations, Programs, and Mason Jars: Tim & Jeff Cronin-Hnilicka Officiant: Jay Linnell Caterer: Sonora Grill Bartenders: With a Twist



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.