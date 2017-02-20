Call for Submissions: Spring 2017 Wedding Issue

Photographers! Newlyweds! Spread the word:

We are currently in production for the 2017 Spring Wedding Issue right now and time is of the essence. It will be on stands Thursday, March 30. If you have a wedding that you have been a part of (and are now a newlywed) or that you’ve shot as a photographer, please consider submitting your Real Wedding for Lavender’s Wedding Issue.

We look forward to receiving your projects. Note the deadlines below: Photography, release form, and questionnaire must be submitted electronically by 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2017.

For those interested in participating, please adhere to the following submission guidelines. Anything not conforming will not be considered, so please be mindful of the following:

Priority will be given to the weddings that have happened since our last wedding issue (Fall/Winter) that came out October 13, 2016. If the wedding occurred within the six months prior to that, we will still consider it after other, more timely submissions.

You may submit 5-12 photos from the SAME EVENT with the SAME GROOMS or BRIDES. They must be 8.5 x 11″, 300dpi, CMYK, and either uploaded via Dropbox or via a zip file that you send me the link to–electronic download is key, with such a fast turnaround. Send or specify andy@lavendermagazine.com as the recipient. Send a follow-up email to andy@lavendermagazine.com to inform that the project is online and to receive a release form for you to sign.

as the recipient. If you have more than one event, you may submit multiple events and I will consider them as space allows.

Make sure the pictures run the gamut for documenting the event; include the brides or grooms, the venue, the food, the decor and flowers, the invitations, the cake–anything that’ll help our readers picture themselves having a similar affair. We want them to see themselves in our pages. DO NOT include photos of minors (children) or photos of people from whom you do not have permission to share their photos with Lavender . If you send photos of the wedding party, you must have EACH person’s permission to use a photo of them in our publication.

Lavender requires exclusivity with the photos for first time publication–if they have been published elsewhere (your website and Facebook are fine–I mean in any other publications), we will pass on them. We do not require exclusivity after publication, though. They’re your photos; make sure they’re seen by as many people as possible.

Finally, please submit the following mini-questionnaire about the event. Feel free to pass it on to your brides or grooms for them to answer but keep in mind that time is of the essence. This questionnaire and the photos must be in to me by 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2017 . Bride/Bride or Groom/Groom Names (First and Last): Photographer, name of photography company for photo credit: Date of Wedding: Dating Since: Location of Ceremony: Location of Reception: Florist: Wedding Coordinator: Stylist: Cake: Invitations: Phone and Email (not to be published but in case Lavender needs to contact them):

