Picking the right ring can be as challenging as it is exciting; it isn’t every day you find a diamond as unique as the one you’re about to say “I do” to. Wedding Day Diamonds knows how frustrating it can be to select the right shape, style, and type of diamond, so they are prepared to assist every step of the way.

“We always tell our clients to ‘buy with your eyes’ and not what it says on a piece of paper. What the diamond looks like to you is most important because it’s a very personal purchase. We want our clients to make the choice that is best for them. Our client advocates are there to guide our clients based on their personal needs and budget,” says Mike Gores of Wedding Day Diamonds.

Wedding Day Diamonds offers both mined and lab-grown ECO4 diamonds, and they’ve found that their selection of ECO4 diamonds, the largest in Minnesota, is preferred by clients about 90 percent of the time. Although grown in a lab, ECO4 diamonds have the same properties as mined diamonds including physical, chemical, and optical properties. Also, ECO4 diamonds are graded just as mined diamonds are, so their color, cut, clarity, and carat weight are consistent.

While customers continue to buy both mined and ECO4 diamonds, the staff members at Wedding Day Diamonds have found that ECO4 diamonds are increasingly popular when compared side-by-side with mined diamonds. The traditional mined diamonds are offered in every shape and style available in the diamond market throughout the world. The ECO4 diamond collection is rapidly growing and is currently available in round, oval, pear, cushions, princess, and emerald cuts that grow as large as four carats plus. ECO4 diamonds are also available in a variety of different colors, so clients often prefer them when looking for more unique diamonds.

Additionally, the cost plays a big role in choosing the right diamond. ECO4 diamonds are typically 20–40 percent less expensive than a traditional mined diamond. For example, an average one-carat round mined diamond costs approximately $5,000, and a comparable ECO4 lab-grown diamond costs about $3,500. The price difference between mined and ECO4 diamonds often helps clients buy much larger diamonds for less.

Wedding Day Diamonds offers something for everyone looking for a diamond as unique as his or her significant other. With a variety of shapes, sizes, and styles, the mined and ECO4 diamonds of Wedding Day Diamonds will give you plenty of options to choose from. Let your heart take the reins and find the diamond that’s perfect for you by buying with your eyes.