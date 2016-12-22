Welcome to the 2017 Pride Pages Directory.

Click here to view the directory.

Introducing the new LAVENDER Pride Pages Directory. In a time when mainstream yellow pages are a phased-out concept, pride is always in style. So, we’re bringing you a directory of businesses that are proud to be of service to you. Thank you for picking it up as well as for being an integral part of our success.

The publishing industry continues to grow, both in print and electronically, locally and globally. The Pride Pages is still the go-to resource for a niche community like ours. Who wants your business? The advertisers in the Pride Pages. You can find it in print on the stands and keep it at home or in your car for whenever you need to know who to call, what to click, or where to go. If you get Lavender in your Newsstand on iPhone or iPad, you’ve got a clickable resource full of links and numbers that can connect you to what you want in a matter of moments. Sitting at your laptop or desktop, all of it is available in an instant.

In addition to our magazine and online content, we also have two events that happen every month: First Thursdays and Score Thursdays. First Thursday occurs on the first Thursday of every month and it’s a happy hour for community members and allies, open and welcoming to the public, where people can gather and connect. We have prize drawings, drink specials, and free appetizers; the location of each event is always specified on the lower edge of every issue’s cover, as is the location of each Score Thursday.

Score Thursday is on the third Thursday of every month, and while it’s geared toward athletes, fitness buffs, and sports fans, it’s open to everyone, regardless of your interest in sports. Lavender currently sponsors six teams (Bears! Dontcha Know! Red Ribbon Ride team; Big Gay Moose softball team; Minneapolis Mayhem Rugby team; Stonewall Kickball team; Twin Cities Perfect Storm softball team; and Twin Cities Saints softball team). Those teams will be in attendance and we encourage other teams to join them. In fact, we’ll be holding contests each Score Thursday, and the teams (sponsored by us or not) that bring the most people with them (friends, fans, team members) will win $50, $100, or $150. There will also be prizes and drink specials and appetizers for all. Score Thursday is a win-win for everyone.

Lavender has been a resource for the GLBT community since 1995. We connect our community and provide the resources you need via our pages, on our website, in our apps, at our events, and from our advertisers. Look to us this next year to continue to give you relevant content for your lives. We will continue to bring you attractive events and engaging opportunities. Use our resources to get yourselves connected to what you want and what you need. We are here for this community, whether electronically, in person, or on stands.