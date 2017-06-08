Summer Home Trends with Galleria Edina

By Rachel Oelke

Home is where you hang your hat, so make sure that stylish sunhat has a chic home to match with fresh summer updates. The Galleria Edina home stores are here to help with ideas and tips on what to look for in home decor and entertaining this season. Between home store musts like Restoration Hardware, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, and Arhaus, and local favorites like Ampersand and Gabbert’s, Galleria is a home decor devotee’s dream and obvious authority on the subject of all things home. Insider tip: the Galleria Williams-Sonoma recently renovated to include their amazing fine furniture line, and it’s the first Williams-Sonoma store in the state to offer a complimentary interior design consultant on site.

Moody Blues — From cobalt to deep navy, blue is the hue of choice this season when it comes to summer entertaining. Classic blue and white vintage patterns have reemerged in tabletop and blue botanicals and blooms give this classic trend a new twist.

Cheerful Accents — Taken from the runways, exciting extras like pompoms, tassels, and embroidery help add an eclectic element to both apparel and home decor this summer. A pompom-edged table runner or embroidered throw are interesting additions to add some punch to your palace.

Mixed Naturals — Bring the outdoors in with home elements made from organic materials like wood, metal, and stone; terra cotta is the earthenware standout this season. Mix and match these elements to give a natural aesthetic a modern feel. Also, add actual greenery to your interior spaces with wall vases and terrariums.

Unexpected Textures — Texture is an easy update to add interest to any room with woven rugs, tactile pillow fabrics, and even furniture pieces with unique finishes or ornate details. Layering different textures in the same color scheme is also an update that’s unique and interesting to the eye.

Artisanal Inspiration — Unique, one-of-a-kind decor elements are a must for adding an element of interest to your space. Look for hand-blown vases, ceramics, handcrafted porcelain, or wood working wonders that fit with your home’s personality.

Upscale Outdoor — Time to toss your paper plates and plastic cups. The picnic has gone fancy this season with leather-handled baskets, chic wine coolers, galvanized extras, and gorgeous melamine dinnerware that will make you do a double take (it looks like real china!). The backyard will become your new dinner party headquarters.

White Marble — Marble accents are still hot this season, from gorgeous tabletops to unique planters to luxe kitchen basics like cheese boards and dipping bowls. This timeless material looks even more glamorous when paired with metals like brass or copper.

Quirky Prints — Fun prints and patterns aren’t just reserved for your kiddo’s bedroom this season; add a splash of whimsy to your decor this summer with flamingos, butterflies, fruit, and fantastic florals. As is the rule with all entertaining things, the key to this trend is to use in moderation.

Metallic Mainstay — Metals continue to shine on this season in home lighting and fixtures, kitchen accessories, and more. A big trend the last few years, copper is now an everyday staple with copper cookware, flatware, drinkware, and even kitchen electrics (the iconic KitchenAid mixer just landed at William-Sonoma in a gorgeous copper!). You’ll spot warm metallics like gold and brass also reemerging, and don’t be afraid to mix cool and warm metal accents in the same room.