Preview: The 2017 Twin Cities Auto Show

Where else can you see every new vehicle sold in the Twin Cities without the hassle of the showroom floor?

The 44th Annual Twin Cities Auto Show presented by SuperAmerica is back for 2017! Inside the Minneapolis Convention Center, visitors will expect to see 575 automobiles from 37 brands worth about $35 million. This annual effort of the Greater Metropolitan Automobile Dealers Association of Minnesota will welcome thousands of ticketed visitors, the media, and industry people for nine days of fun and engagement.

If you have not been to a Twin Cities Auto Show, you are in for a real treat. It starts with the 37 brands showing their latest and greatest on the main floor. They are flanked by many other experiences for the family to enjoy. Camp Jeep is a way to see how the most well-known lineup of SUVs perform through obstacles that test a vehicle’s mettle. Potential customers could actually drive the newest models outside of the convention center on a short loop through the Ride & Drive program.

Since there is a growing number of owners of plug-in electric and hybrid vehicles in our region, there is the Electric Room presented by Revolt. This is where you can explore the latest in vehicles and charging systems. One could also enjoy the finest automobiles sold in the Twin Cities by walking through Luxury Lane, which would include vehicles from Bentley, Maserati, Aston Martin, and other luxury brands.

The second floor will feature a new exhibit by RAM Trucks and Cabela’s called “RAM Seasons.” These will be rooms that show RAM Trucks in every season in Minnesota using props from Cabela’s. Families will also have their space called The Neighborhood, which is presented in partnership with Parade of Homes.

Every year, the Twin Cities Auto Show presents a Car of The Show. This year is the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze hatchback, one of the hottest vehicles out in the marketplace. The newest addition to the Cruze lineup shows off its versatile side with up to 47.2 cubic feet of cargo space, while offering sportier looks available in LT and Premier trims. A 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine powers the Cruze hatchback, with a choice of a manual or automatic transmission. There will one of these cars given away on the final day of the Auto Show.

This year marks the return of the Classic Car Walk. You can see some of the finest automobiles of years past on display by many Minnesota entities. There will also be appearances at the show by Rick and Kelly Dale from American Restoration and Dan and Laura Dotson from Storage Wars will make a public appearance on March 11 at 6:00 p.m. Other appearances will include the St. Paul Saints’ mascot Mudonna, the Minnesota Wild mascot Nordy, and outdoor show host Ron Schara with his faithful companion, Raven.

The Auto Show will run from Saturday, March 11 through Sunday, March 19. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday and Friday during the show run. All other days, the doors open at 4:00 p.m. Except for Sundays, the show remains open until 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance for $10, while they are $12 at the door. For young adults aged 11–15, the ticket price is $6. If you are attending on Wednesday, March 15, tickets for everyone are just $6. If you are an active duty member of the armed forces, or a retired or disabled veteran, you can attend the Auto Show on Tuesday, March 14 for free.

There are plenty of discount coupons available through various auto retailers and SuperAmerica stores. Advanced ticket sales are through the auto show’s website at www.twincitiesautoshow.com.

If you “gotta go the Auto Show,” do it this year!